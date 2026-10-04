A 67-year-old woman lost her life in a fatal traffic accident on Saturday evening, police said on Sunday.

The accident happened at 6.45 on Saturday evening in Anthoupoli, Nicosia and the victim was named as Fotini Paschali.

While she was driving along Sporadon Street, Paschali lost control of her vehicle, drove onto the pavement and hit a wall, at which point the car stopped.

Paschali, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be freed by the fire service.

She was taken by ambulance to Nicosia general hospital where her death was certified.

Nicosia traffic police are investigating the cause of the accident.