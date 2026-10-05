Massive Russian air strikes targeted industrial and port infrastructure in Ukraine’s Odesa region, Governor Oleh Kiper said on the Telegram messaging app on Monday.

All of the fires caused have been extinguished so far, he added.

A Russian air strike on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-biggest city, killed one person and injured six others, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram late on Sunday.

The Russian defence ministry said on Telegram it hit Vylkove port, fuel depot facilities in Chornomorsk and cargo vessels, all in the Odesa region, as well as a power station in the Kharkiv region, which it said were used for military purposes.