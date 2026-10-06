Saudi Arabia’s airports in Jazan and Najran were targeted in two attacks on Monday evening, injuring three people and causing limited damage, the Saudi aviation authority said, as hostilities between the kingdom and Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis escalated.

The attacks came as Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces pressed a major offensive to retake territory from the Houthis after weeks of rebel advances, with Riyadh stepping up airstrikes in support of the campaign.

The Houthis have responded with missile and drone attacks on targets in Saudi Arabia, including airports, oil facilities and military sites.

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation said it was assessing the damage at the King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz International Airport and Najran International Airport and taking measures to ensure the safety of passengers and staff and the security of the kingdom’s civil aviation system.