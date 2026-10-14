EU goods exports to Canada rose 1.2 per cent in 2025, reaching €48.80 billion, while imports increased much more sharply to €33.00 billion, leaving the bloc with a €15.80 billion trade surplus, according to Eurostat.

The figures showed that EU exports to Canada increased from €48.20 billion in 2024, while imports jumped 18.0 per cent from €28.00 billion.

As a result, the EU’s trade surplus with Canada narrowed to €15.80 billion from the larger gap implied by the previous year’s trade figures.

Despite the rise in imports, the EU continued to sell substantially more goods to Canada than it bought from the country.

EU-Canada goods trade has expanded considerably since the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) entered into provisional force in September 2017.

Between 2015 and 2017, EU goods trade with Canada increased by an average of 4.7 per cent a year.

From 2018 to 2025, the total value of trade increased from €54.20 billion to €81.80 billion, representing average annual growth of 6.1 per cent.

Over that period, the value of EU exports to Canada increased by an average of 4.8 per cent, while imports grew by 8.2 per cent.

Machinery and mechanical appliances were the EU’s largest export product group to Canada in 2025, worth €9.40 billion and accounting for 19.3 per cent of total exports.

Pharmaceutical products were the second-largest export category at €5.50 billion, representing 11.2 per cent of exports.

Vehicles, cars, motorcycles and parts followed at €5.40 billion, or 11.1 per cent of exports.

Electrical machinery and equipment accounted for €3.30 billion, equivalent to 6.7 per cent, while optical, photographic and medical instruments were worth €2.00 billion, or 4.1 per cent.

On the import side, ores, slag and ash represented the largest product group, at €4.00 billion or 12.2 per cent of all EU imports from Canada.

Machinery and mechanical appliances followed at €3.80 billion, accounting for 11.4 per cent of imports.

Mineral fuels, oils and distillation products were worth €3.10 billion, or 9.4 per cent of imports.

Aircraft, spacecraft and parts accounted for €2.90 billion, representing 8.9 per cent.

Pharmaceutical products completed the five largest import categories at €1.90 billion, equivalent to 5.9 per cent of EU imports from Canada.