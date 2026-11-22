Experts say soaring energy bills and shrinking purchasing power could persist for years

The outlook isn’t good: even in the most optimistic of scenarios, steep energy prices are set to persist for some time, keeping the cost of living high and chipping away at people’s standard of living. And the band-aids applied by the government – in the form of relief measures – can only do so much. Moreover, analysts say, a great deal of the pain could have been avoided.

It’s no secret that high fuel prices – caused by the oil shock in the Persian Gulf – are what drive inflation. This is especially true for Cyprus, where roughly 90 per cent of final energy consumption comes from fossil fuels.

“We’re not just vulnerable to oil shocks; we’re utterly exposed to them,” said economic analyst Stelios Platis.

According to Eurostat’s most recent flash estimate, Cyprus’ annual inflation rate climbed to 5.4 per cent in October, placing the country among the European Union’s higher-inflation economies.

Salaries – especially those in the private sector – have not kept up with inflation.

Another striking data point: in 2025 almost one-third (32 per cent) of Cypriots were unable to cope with unexpected financial expenses.

And this was before the 2026 energy crunch.

What if the conflict in the Gulf ended tomorrow, sea lanes reopened and energy trade rebounded? Under this upbeat scenario, how long would it take for the situation to ‘normalise’?

Very long, it turns out.

As far back as March this year, ECB president Christine Lagarde warned that energy disruptions from the war in the Middle Easy could linger on for years.

Speaking to the Economist, Lagarde gave the reason: too much energy infrastructure had already been damaged.

Likewise, assessments published by energy commentator Karl W. Miller and featured on the blog of former CIA analyst Larry Johnson (see for example here) warn that the Middle East conflict and Strait of Hormuz crisis will cause a multi-year global energy disruption rather than a quick recovery once shipping resumes.

Miller argues that reconstructing damaged Gulf energy infrastructure averages nearly five years, with only about 60 per cent of the work projected to finish by 2031 and longest-lead equipment packages taking up to seven years.

Reopening the Strait of Hormuz or restarting initial refinery units and tanker loadings will not end the crisis, because rebuilding is occurring inside an active conflict zone where fresh strikes can destroy repairs, disrupt export routes, and drive away contractors.

It is what it is, as they say. But what can the government do, if anything?

“They could do a lot of things,” offered Platis. “For one, they could set price caps, as they’ve done over in Greece. For another, they could turn to energy storage with batteries – and this could be done in a matter of months, if the will existed.”

Alex Apostolides, also an economist, agrees that successive governments have been asleep at the wheel.

“As we know, competition helps bring prices down. The government in Cyprus could adopt pro-competition policies, but it hasn’t.

“Look at the concentration in the fuel import market, where two companies now dominate. The same goes for the construction sector, where two to three companies dominate in construction materials.”

At the same time, Apostolides told us, Cyprus has “completely failed in terms of the green transition: no natural gas to replace the expensive mazut for generating electricity, plus no public transport. That’s why we’re so susceptible to oil price shocks.”

As things stand, he predicted, things will “get back to normal” only once fuel prices ease.

“So as far as reining in the cost of living, it’s not up to us. It should and could’ve been, but it’s not.”

On the various relief packages – one more on the way before Christmas – the economist said they’re necessary but ultimately only amount to quick fixes.

“The government has really failed to take targeted measures – for those on low incomes who suffer the most. Reducing VAT is not a targeted measure – since everyone, from the poor to millionaires, benefit.

“Instead, the measures are horizontal and are geared at the middle classes – the bloc of voters courted by the administration of Nikos Christodoulides.”

Meantime the government is fighting a rearguard action – reacting to events. Sources close to the finance ministry told the Cyprus Mail that Finance Minister Makis Keravnos will continue pushing Brussels to relax its fiscal governance rules.

Cyprus has pressed the EU for fiscal room that would allow member states to cut certain taxes – such as heating oil taxes – below EU minimum thresholds to ease energy burdens.

But the EU paymasters – chiefly Germany – are pushing back, determined to maintain fiscal discipline across the bloc.

“The big EU countries worry that, with certain member-states already facing high debt-to-GDP ratios, they might be forced to bail them out – and they’re not having it,” our sources said.

“As for us, we’re an island nation reliant on fuel imports. Also, our fiscal situation is solid (surpluses, low debt-to-GDP ratio) so why can’t we relax fiscal rules? It shouldn’t be one-size-fits-all.”

So far, Keravnos’ demands for greater flexibility have hit a brick wall. But he’ll keep raising the matter with his EU counterparts every chance he gets, the sources added.

This week the Borrowers Protection Association (Syprodat) called on the government to targeted measures to ease the cost-of-living burden, warning that persistent inflation, pressure from bank interest rates and higher electricity bills are making life increasingly difficult for households and small businesses.

Their concerns over high borrowing costs and low returns on deposits are not unfounded.

October figures published by the Central Bank of Cyprus showed that interest rates on household deposits in Cyprus remained below euro area levels in September 2026.

The average rate on household deposits with a maturity of up to one year stood at 1.62 per cent here, compared with 2.33 per cent across the euro area.

Borrowing costs were also lower than the euro area average for new housing loans, with banks charging households an average rate of 3.24 per cent in Cyprus, compared with 3.64 per cent across the bloc.

However, the spread between deposit rates and lending rates in Cyprus is significantly higher than in the euro area. In Cyprus, the margin clocked in at 1.62 percentage points, and in the euro area at 1.31 percentage points.

“In contrast to the loans interest rates, interest rates on outstanding deposits in Cyprus are considered as outlier, standing at the lower level within Eurozone,” reads the Central Bank press release.

“This might be attributed to the excess liquidity of credit institutions in Cyprus, which is among the higher ones within Eurozone.”

Since Cypriot banks are flush with cash, it comes as no surprise they aren’t encouraging savings by offering higher deposit rates. Moreover, banks park their cash at the ECB, earning up to 3 per cent interest there, for a no-risk investment – so why lend to businesses and households when the risk is higher?

But on this point, Platis does not think the low deposit rates are a major issue – they only really matter for individuals with a great deal of savings, that is, people who are relatively well-off anyway.

“The problem is the high lending rates,” he opined.

“Many Cypriots have debts. So higher lending rates can create a tipping point – where debtors are forced to reduce consumption, lower their standard of living, in order to keep up with mortgage payments.”

For example, someone may have taken out a loan six years ago, when he or she had a certain salary. But their income has not kept up with the inflation rate.

As to whether bank savings have declined, Platis said there are statistics showing that.

“But whether this is because people are ‘eating’ into their savings to maintain their standard of living, that’s an open question.”

Economist Savvakis Savvides told us the balance sheet of Cypriots has deteriorated over the years.

“It used to be that Cypriot households had a lot of assets – usually homes – on both sides of the family. That’s no longer the case. And banks are not giving out productive loans.”

More and more people are living paycheque to paycheque, he added.