Eleven men aged 19 to 24 were arrested following a reported fight in the Mesa Yitonia area of Limassol, police said on Thursday.

Police received a report at around 1.20am of a fight involving 10 to 15 people on Megalou Alexandrou Street.

Officers arriving at the scene found several people arguing, two of whom had blood on their faces.

Eleven men were arrested for illegal assembly.

Identity and residency checks later found that five of the men were staying illegally in Cyprus and they were also arrested for illegal residence.

Limassol police are continuing investigations.