A 32-year-old woman, who had been hit by a car six weeks ago while crossing the road in Limassol, died on Thursday of her injuries.

On September 2, the woman had been crossing the road when she was hit by a car driven by a 65-year-old woman, on Aesop’s street in Ayios Nicholaos area.

Following the accident, the woman had been admitted to a private clinic and remained in critical condition until her death on Thursday.

A post-mortem will be carried out to determine the exact cause of death.