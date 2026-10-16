The British father who pleaded guilty to causing the death of his three-year-old son following a fall from a fourth-floor hotel window in Paphos was sentenced to a €3,000 fine by the Paphos district court on Friday.

Josh Foster had admitted causing death by a rash or negligent act after the child fell from a hotel window in Chlorakas on July 12.

The money will be taken out of the €30,000 bail he had deposited with the court before being released earlier this year. The remainder will now be returned to him.

During mitigation, his lawyer urged the court to show leniency, arguing that the tragedy resulted from a momentary lapse of judgement and that the father would have to live with the loss of his son for the rest of his life.

Foster thanked all those involved for their support. “I am now going to take my documents so I can be back with my family,” he said outside the court.

More to follow….