Farmers are set to receive emergency support from the EU to help cover the rising cost of fertiliser and ‘coloured’ fuel used in farming, the agriculture ministry said on Friday.

The aid will be paid through the emergency assistance plan, to be announced in November, in the framework of EU regulations and cabinet decisions to mitigate the impact of the Middle East crisis.

Part of the cost of ‘coloured’ fuel will be covered and assistance will not exceed. €0.126 per litre.

Furthermore, part of the cost of fertilisers will be covered and this will not exceed 15 per cent of the invoices submitted, with a minimum payment of €100 per beneficiary.

Both subsidies are covered by the EU and a ceiling of €5,000 has been set for each beneficiary.

Applications can be submitted to the district agricultural offices within the first fortnight of November. The exact dates will be announced in the near future.