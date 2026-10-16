A 31-year-old man from Paphos was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm after stabbing another man, though after his arrest, he said his victim had threatened to kill him, the police said on Friday.

His victim, a 26-year-old man, had told the police that he had been stabbed, and that the 31-year-old had entered his house, engaged in an argument with him, and then pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the hand.

He was taken to the Paphos general hospital’s accident and emergency unit, where he is undergoing treatment for his wounds.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.