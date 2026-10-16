Cyprus will host the first European stop on a global sailing journey leading up to the 2027 America’s Cup in Naples.

More than 120 sailors aboard 23 boats will take to the sea off Cyprus today, for the Regatta for Peace, bringing together sailing, international friendship and the shared maritime heritage of Cyprus and Italy.

The race will start at Larnaca Marina and finish at Ayia Napa Marina as part of an event aiming to strengthen Cyprus-Italy relations in tourism, culture, and business.

Organised by the Italian Embassy in Nicosia in partnership with the Cyprus Sailing Federation and the marinas of Larnaca and Ayia Napa, the event is the largest independent amateur sailing regatta ever held in Cyprus.

“With the Regatta for Peace, we want to bring here the spirit of the America’s Cup, which Naples will host for the first time next summer. Twenty-three crews are on the same starting line showing how sailing can bring people and countries closer together,” Italian Ambassador Antonella Cavallari said.

The programme will offer a glimpse into Italy’s close relationship with the sea, including a four-part Italian mini-series exploring the country’s maritime traditions through craftsmanship, design, innovation, food, wine and sustainability.

These will include a virtual journey aboard Luna Rossa’s AC40 boat, a traditional Ligurian vessel and the waters of Bagnoli, where the 2027 America’s Cup will be held.

The day will conclude with an awards ceremony attended by Cypriot and Italian officials and Olympic sailing champion Pavlos Kontides, who won silver medals at London 2012 and Paris 2024.