Traffic policing should focus on preventing accidents and saving lives rather than simply issuing fines, Justice Minister Costas Fitiris said on Friday.

Speaking at a press conference marking Road Safety Week, Fitiris called for more targeted and effective policing, particularly in high-risk areas and against dangerous driving behaviour.

He said reducing road accidents, especially fatal collisions, remained a government priority and required sustained efforts, coordination between authorities and regular assessments of existing measures.

Particular emphasis was being placed on making better use of police personnel and resources to ensure traffic officers were deployed where they could have the greatest impact, he added.

“Checks and fines are necessary, but they are not an end in themselves,” Fitiris said.

“The effectiveness of policing should be measured primarily by how successfully we reduce dangerous behaviour and prevent road accidents.”

The minister said the justice ministry was working with the transport ministry and other relevant authorities to improve coordination, assess interventions and address shortcomings, in line with the National Road Safety Strategic Plan 2021–2030.

However, he stressed that road safety also depended on motorists themselves, saying compliance with traffic regulations should be a conscious daily choice rather than a response to the threat of fines.

He also highlighted the importance of road safety education and awareness campaigns, particularly among young people.

Fitiris praised the police and ERB Insurance for their longstanding cooperation on road safety initiatives, as well as traffic officers for their daily work.

Ultimately, he said, the success of road safety efforts should not be judged by the number of police checks or campaigns carried out, but by the number of lives saved.