Police arrested two men, aged 40 and 56, on Friday after they were allegedly spotted collecting metal scrap following a National Guard exercise held at the firing range in Kalo Chorio.

In a statement, police warned the public not to enter firing ranges or other restricted military areas under any circumstances, adding that military law recognises ammunition and shell casings issued by the force as state property.

The arrests follow the loss of 13.6 kilograms of explosives from the Kalo Chorio firing range during a National Guard munitiations exercise.