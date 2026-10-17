The police on Saturday announced that they had arrested an eighth individual, a 16-year-old boy, as investigations into an assault on a 16-year-old boy in the Nicosia suburb of Latsia continue.

The boy is expected to appear before the Nicosia district court later on Saturday.

According to the police, the attack occurred shortly after 8pm on October 9, with seven people meeting the victim in Latsia and physically attacking him, breaking a bone in his nose.

The initial seven arrestees were all male, aged between 14 and 21 years old, though one was released after no evidence was found linking him to the crime.

It is expected that the other six suspects will all appear in court on Monday, after they were remanded in custody for five days on Wednesday.