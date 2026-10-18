Global shipments of OLED monitor panels are forecast to rise by 79 per cent in 2026 to 6.1 million units, as falling prices, expanding production capacity and growing competition drive wider adoption, according to research firm Omdia.

Shipments are expected to increase further to 7.5 million units in 2027, as additional manufacturing capacity comes online and more brands introduce OLED monitors.

ASUS is forecast to remain the largest purchaser of OLED monitor panels in 2026, accounting for 23 per cent of global shipments, followed by MSI with 14 per cent, Samsung and TPV with 12 per cent each.

LG Electronics, Dell, Acer and Lenovo complete the top eight purchasers.

Competition among monitor brands and the availability of panels are reshaping the market, with manufacturers seeking reliable supplies at competitive prices and panel producers looking to broaden their customer base and improve profitability.

ASUS, Samsung, LG Electronics and Dell were early adopters of OLED monitors and major purchasers between 2023 and 2025.

However, their combined share is expected to decline as companies including HKC, KTC and Gigabyte expand their OLED product ranges, although the established brands will remain important customers.

Samsung Display and LG Display have led panel supply, but TCL China Star is introducing further competition through its inkjet-printed OLED technology.

Its G5.5 factory was scheduled to begin shipping 27-inch, ultra-high-definition panels with a 120Hz refresh rate in the third quarter of 2026 for an MSI creator monitor aimed at commercial users.

TCL China Star plans to begin production at a new Gen 8.6 factory in 2028, targeting larger 32-inch and 34-inch panels and refresh rates of up to 700Hz.

The facility is projected to make the company the first to mass-produce inkjet-printed OLED monitor panels at that generation of manufacturing plant.

Falling prices are also widening adoption, with mainstream 27-inch, 240Hz OLED gaming monitors seeing price cuts of more than 40 per cent in 2026.

Prices for premium OLED monitors reached around $350 in the first half of the year and are expected to approach $300 by 2027.

Gaming remains the main driver of growth, while professional content creation and commercial uses offer further opportunities.

“Expanding capacity, falling prices and broader adoption of brands and OEMs are helping OLED monitors reach a wider market,” said Nick Jiang, principal analyst for display and original equipment manufacturer research at Omdia.

“TCL China Star’s Gen 8.6 IJP OLED capacity is projected to reshape OLED monitor supply chain dynamics and the competitive landscape,” he added.