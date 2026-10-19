The US hopes to continue its relationship with Cyprus and “make it stronger”, ambassador in Nicosia John Breslow said on Monday, adding that Cyprus was “as good a partner as we have”.

Speaking during a meeting with House president Annita Demetriou, Breslow said US President Donald Trump had directed him to make sure that the United States is safer, stronger and more prosperous.

“I think if we can do that together, Cyprus is as good a partner as we have. It’s going to make both of our countries significantly better. And I’m happy to be here to discuss issues with you,” he said.

Breslow said there were “certainly a lot” of issues to be discussed, adding that “this is a very interesting neighbourhood that Cyprus is in and we hope to continue our relationship and make it stronger.”

“I’m sure we will,” Demetriou replied.

She said it was “really important, especially now with everything that we are hearing, to have this consensus and the common line that is really necessary to see how we are going to confront – according to our norms and principles – all the challenges we have in front of us”.

“You know that Cyprus has a strategic position. It is not easy at all, but we believe that, through important allies like the United States, we are really ready to confront and deal with all these difficult political issues,” she said.