DCO launches second Digital Prosperity Awards

The Digital Cooperation Organisation (DCO), which counts Cyprus among its members, has launched the second edition of its Digital Prosperity Awards, inviting applications and nominations for digital solutions that deliver measurable economic and social benefits.

The awards are open to solutions from the public sector, private sector and civil society across DCO member states and worldwide, recognising the use of technology and innovation to accelerate digital transformation and promote a more inclusive, sustainable and prosperous digital economy.

Under the theme “Building the Future, Today”, the second edition will highlight initiatives that are already shaping the digital future by improving access to services, empowering people and communities, supporting business growth, advancing innovation and broadening participation in the digital economy.

The awards build on the inaugural edition, which recognised seven winners from the public sector, private sector and civil society at a ceremony held alongside the DCO’s fourth General Assembly in Jordan in February 2025.

Two of the seven recipients received the flagship Digital Prosperity for All prizes.

DCO secretary-general Deemah AlYahya said the awards would help bring effective digital solutions to a wider audience and connect their creators with new opportunities for collaboration.

“A prosperous digital future is taking shape today through the vision, commitment and creativity of governments, innovators, organisations and communities that embrace digital cooperation,” she said.

“Together, they are turning possibility into progress and technology into tangible, measurable impact in people’s lives,” she added.

Through the second edition, the organisation aims to celebrate solutions that advance digital prosperity and connect them with wider networks, new opportunities and partners capable of extending their reach and impact.

“We call on innovators and organisations across our member states and around the world to step forward and share the solutions that can transform lives, strengthen communities and open new pathways to opportunity,” AlYahya said.

“Your ideas, determination and leadership can help ensure that the digital future we build is inclusive, sustainable and prosperous; one in which every person and every community has the opportunity to thrive,” she added.

The second edition is structured around three core pillars: Digital Enablers, Digital Innovation and Digital Society, covering seven categories, alongside three flagship prizes recognising exceptional contributions to digital prosperity across DCO member states and beyond.

Alaa Abdulaal, the DCO’s chief of digital economy intelligence, said the assessment would prioritise evidence of results rather than ambition alone.

“We are looking for solutions that can prove their value, not simply describe their ambition,” she said.

“The strongest entries will show that they are solving a real challenge, delivering measurable results, and have the potential to extend that impact beyond their current context,” she added.

The assessment process will consider initiatives addressing local, regional or global challenges and require applicants to demonstrate tangible, measurable impact.

Entries will first undergo eligibility and due diligence checks before being assessed by a judging panel comprising international experts, leaders, innovators and specialists.

The panel will evaluate submissions against the awards’ approved criteria, with the winners to be honoured at a ceremony in 2027.

Applications and nominations close on January 4, 2027. Full category descriptions, eligibility requirements and entry guidance are available online.

Founded in 2020, the DCO describes itself as the world’s first standalone international intergovernmental organisation dedicated to accelerating the growth of an inclusive and sustainable digital economy.

It brings together the communications and information technology ministries of its 16 member states, which collectively represent nearly US$3.5 trillion in gross domestic product and a market of more than 800 million people, over 70 per cent of whom are under the age of 35.

Following a DCO Council decision in July 2026, nine additional countries began the process of joining the organisation.

The DCO works with governments, businesses, civil society and international organisations to promote digital inclusion, enable cross-border data flows, empower women and young people, and support entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises.

It also facilitates the coordination of digital policies across borders and holds observer status at the United Nations General Assembly and other international bodies.