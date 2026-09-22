DCO to support startups explore European expansion

Cyprus is being positioned as a potential gateway to the European market for businesses from Digital Cooperation Organisation (DCO) member states, with the organisation preparing a virtual masterclass on European expansion for startups.

The DCO and 28DIGITAL will hold the session on September 30, aimed at helping startups from DCO member states understand the opportunities, requirements and practical routes for entering and scaling in the European market.

Cyprus is one of the DCO’s member states, alongside countries including Bahrain, Greece, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Oman.

The online session will take place from 4pm to 5pm Cyprus time and will examine European market opportunities, routes to market entry, business ecosystems and lessons from companies that have already expanded into Europe.

The initiative comes as Cyprus seeks to strengthen its role as a bridge between businesses in the Gulf and other regions and the wider EU market, drawing on its EU membership and longstanding commercial links with the region.

Cyprus as an EU gateway

Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) president Stavros Stavrou has previously argued that Cyprus could serve as a hub for companies from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) seeking to expand into Europe.

“What we believe we can do is to serve as a hub. Cyprus can serve as a hub of the GCC, of Bahrain, of the other countries in GCC, as a hub towards expansion in Europe,” Stavrou said.

He argued that Cyprus’ EU membership and longstanding relationships with countries in the region gave the island a potentially useful role in facilitating trade, investment and business expansion into the European market.

“Europe is a united market, and Cyprus, as one of the member states of the EU and as one with perhaps the most long-standing relationship with this area here, can serve and facilitate this expansion of trade, of business, of investments of GCC companies into Europe,” Stavrou said.

“We have the expertise to do that,” he added.

Stavrou said the potential opportunities extended beyond sectors traditionally associated with Cyprus and Gulf economies, such as construction and trade, to include technology, financial services, shipping and other emerging industries.

“The sectors that our people used to know and work in were very limited,” Stavrou said.

“Now all these sectors have expanded into a lot of other areas,” he added, explaining that a new working team would identify areas where companies in Cyprus and Bahrain could complement one another and develop mutually beneficial partnerships.

DCO highlights Cyprus role

Importantly, the gateway concept has also been raised at DCO level.

During the second International Digital Cooperation Forum in Kuwait in February 2026, DCO Secretary-General Deemah AlYahya highlighted Cyprus’ potential role as a link between DCO member states and the European market.

“In terms of identifying comparative advantages of each DCO member state, Cyprus has been identified as the business and investment gateway to the EU and Europe in general for Gulf countries and other nations in the region,” AlYahya said during a press conference.

She added that approximately 60 to 62 startups had already benefited from this positioning through cross-border activity facilitated by DCO initiatives.

The comments came as the DCO’s International Digital Cooperation Forum brought together policymakers, business leaders and experts for discussions on artificial intelligence and emerging technologies shaping the global digital economy.

The DCO currently brings together governments from 16 member states, representing a combined market of nearly 800 million people and GDP of around $3.5 trillion, according to the organisation.

The organisation has also developed initiatives specifically aimed at helping startups expand across member states, including its Startup Guides programme, which provides information on markets, incentives, support organisations, accelerators and investment ecosystems.

Its STRIDE initiative similarly aims to support cross-border expansion by helping startups and smaller businesses access new markets, commercial partners, investors and other ecosystem stakeholders.

Masterclass to focus on European expansion

In this context, the September 30 masterclass will focus specifically on how DCO startups can enter and grow in European markets.

The session will examine how businesses can identify suitable European markets and consider routes including partnerships, customer pilot projects, soft-landing programmes and establishing a local presence.

It will also address what companies should validate before expanding and how local partners, investors, business networks and support programmes can help accelerate market entry.

The organisers will also present practical lessons from a company that has already navigated the European market, with the aim of helping participating startups identify the decisions and actions required for their own expansion.

The virtual event is scheduled for Wednesday, September 30, from 4pm to 5pm Cyprus time and will be held through Zoom.

For Cyprus, the initiative provides another opportunity to promote the island’s EU membership as a business and investment advantage, particularly among companies from Gulf and other DCO markets looking for a base from which to access the wider European market.