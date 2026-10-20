The reduced tax on heating fuel is expected to come into force on Friday, deputy chairman of the House finance committee Diko MP Chrysis Pantelides said on Tuesday.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency, the House finance committee on Monday decided to send the bill to the plenum on Thursday, with the measure taking immediate effect on being passed by parliament.

“The committee decided to request it but the truth is that the finance minister expressed the will to proceed with the immediate implementation of the measure so that we don’t wait till November,” Pantelides explained.

The measure will reduce heating fuel prices by 5.37 cents per litre or 6.39 cents including VAT.