Mostly sunny weather is forecast for Tuesday with a few passing clouds.

Winds will be a variable gentle breeze of 3 Beaufort, gradually becoming a gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, over slight to moderate seas.

Temperatures will reach 26C inland and along the coast, and 15C in the highest mountains.

Tuesday night will be clear with clouds forming along the coast.

Winds will be a northwest to northeast gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, over slight to moderate seas.

Temperatures will drop to 14C inland, 16C along the coast and 7C in the highest mountains.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be mainly clear with scattered clouds.

Temperatures will gradually increase to reach the seasonal average by Friday.