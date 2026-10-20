Disy MP George Pamboridis declared net assets of €3.37 million, the highest of the 33 MPs whose annual asset declarations (pothen esches) were published by the House on Tuesday.

That number means 23 filings are outstanding.

Pamboridis, a lawyer who served as health minister from 2015 to 2018, put the net assets of his family at €5.29 million.

His statement lists €2.79 million in receivables linked to shareholder stakes in four companies, including €1.98 million tied to a 20 per cent holding in Vorando Holding Ltd.

He declared deposits of €376,207, vehicles worth €231,500, including two Porsches, and other assets valued at €510,000.

Loans came to €958,335, almost all of it a single Eurobank facility.

His 26 property entries total €419,000, with most of the land received through “parental inheritance” and declared at zero cost.

Audit powers given to the tax department

The House published the declarations as part of the 2024 legislation governing MPs, which gives the tax commissioner audit powers.

Eleven newly elected MPs have yet to file, those being Charalambos Petrides, Andreas Constantinou, Dimos Georgiades and Michalis Kounounis of Disy, Evgenios Chamboulas, Polys Anogyriatis and Andreas Papacharalambous of Elam, Michalis Paraskevas of Alma, and Yiannis Laouris, Demetris Souglis and Diana Constantinidou of Direct Democracy.

For 12 re-elected MPs, including House President Annita Dimitriou, the displayed declarations are updated only to 2024, while Diko MP Chrysanthos Savvides appears updated to last year.

Akel secretary general Stefanos Stefanou and Diko leader Nicholas Papadopoulos likewise have yet to file.

Limassol Disy MP Fotini Tsiridou, ranks second on individual net assets at €996,892, rising to €1.54 million for her family.

Her property holdings total €2.2 million and include a London apartment bought in 2026 for €1.28 million.

Her income for the period reached €1.27 million, driven by €766,678 listed under ‘Sale of apartment in London – Arrowtown’, €205,892 in dividends, and declared loans of €1.25 million.

Her company interests include Mavrommatis Estates Limited, which holds real estate she values at about €4.2 million, inherited in 2021 and carried in the statement at share capital of €1,000.

Elam and Alma MPs

Alma MP Irene Charalambides declared net assets of €569,292 and €597,960 for her family.

She reported deposits of €166,969, valuables and paintings worth €82,000 and €160,100 from her parliamentary salary over the period covered, while her spouse received €67,700 in pension income.

She recorded €20,000 in donations, and her reconciliation statement uses a restated comparison base for the previous declaration.

Elam MP Marios Pelekanos declared €417,198 in net assets but €1.07 million at family level, the widest gap among the leading filers.

His statement lists a plot and house in Livadia, Larnaca, bought in 2009 for €293,965, and more than a dozen shares in Meniko land which was donated.

He reported life insurance products worth €45,044, deposits of €90,877 and two vehicles worth €79,900.

Disy MP George Lysandrides, declared €398,750, or €408,431 with his family.

His assets include a Limassol apartment valued at €225,000, two BMW saloons worth €115,000 and life insurance policies worth €44,107.

Akel MP Valentinos Fakontis declared €358,924 and €425,902 at family level.

His income of €407,103 included €103,669 in dividends, and his expenses included €40,000 listed as “donations to a relative”.

He declared a €171,040 credit balance with Cyperland Property Developer Ltd and a €37,850 debit balance with Fakontis Civil Engineers LLC.

Modest totals but large family fortunes

Some of the largest family figures belong to MPs with modest personal totals, with Akel MP Christos Christofides declaring €184,801 in his own name and €798,471 for his family, whose declared income of €369,522 included €150,349 in his spouse’s salary; his statement shows €66,180 in donations.

Diko MP Panicos Leonidou, declared €432,022 at family level, while his spouse received a €139,113 lump sum from Limassol municipality, and his declared expenses reached €422,879, including €129,375 in loan instalments.

Two MPs reported negative net assets, those being Akel MP Argentoula Ioannou who declared minus €254,735 after listing a €359,754 payable to Argentoulla Ioannou DEPE, a Cyprus company bearing her name.

Elam MP Linos Hadjigeorgiou declared minus €47,727, with loans of €48,268 against deposits of €541.

Akel MP Ephraim Christou declared only €7,010, mostly a €7,000 Audi A3 Sportback received by purchase and gift, with deposits of €10.

Diko MP Andreas Apostolou reported net assets of €195,534 in his own name but €82,874 at family level, the figure used in his reconciliation.

He said no declaration was filed in June 2024, when a pothen esches filing applied instead.

The House has not clarified when the remaining declarations will appear.