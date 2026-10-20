A 30-year-old man was arrested early on Tuesday in connection with the kidnapping of a 24-year-old man on Friday in Limassol and causing grievous bodily harm. The police are searching for two other suspects.

On Monday, the police confirmed that a 24-year-old Turkish Cypriot man was kidnapped and attacked with a knife in Limassol.

The police said on Tuesday that all three suspects are Greek Cypriots.

According to the police, the incident was reported at around 10am on Monday, following a phone call to the police by a friend of the victim.

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The man said that at around 7pm on Friday, while in a park in Limassol with a friend, three people approached him. Following an argument, the three asked him to get into their car.

The suspects allegedly took the 24-year-old to an unknown rural location, where they assaulted him.

According to the complaint, the man was stabbed in the right leg.

The perpetrators fled the scene and the 24-year-old was found by a passerby who took him to Limassol general hospital, where doctors found he had multiple injuries.

He was admitted to hospital and discharged on Sunday.

On his way to hospital, the man claimed he had been injured in a car accident.

He later told the police the perpetrators believed he was responsible for dog thefts.

The three suspects had reported the dog thefts to the police days before the incident, but had not named the victim as a suspect.

Police investigations are ongoing.