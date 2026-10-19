A Turkish Cypriot was allegedly attacked in Limassol on Friday night, the police said on Monday.

A police spokesman told the Cyprus Mail that the force was informed by telephone that an attack had occurred, and that it is expected that the victim will come forward and officially report the crime to the police later in the day.

Meanwhile, newspaper Phileleftheros reported that the individual was a 22-year-old Turkish Cypriot man who resides in Limassol, and that he was “brutally beaten and stabbed” by “a group of Greek Cypriots”.

It also reported that the man underwent surgery on Friday night.