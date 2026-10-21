A 28-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Wednesday after admitting to charges of illegally possessing and possessing with intent to supply 2kg of cocaine and 8kg of cannabis.

Limassol criminal court heard that the drugs were discovered by the anti-drug trafficking police unit (Ykan) following a tip off.

They were found in a package imported from Greece and held at a courier company’s warehouse in Limassol.

During a controlled delivery operation, the defendant appeared to collect the package and was arrested.

The court said the man had acted as an intermediary, following instructions from a third party in exchange for payment, to facilitate the drugs’ distribution on the market.

Judges highlighted the seriousness of the offences, the quantities involved and the high purity of the cocaine, stressing the need for deterrent sentences amid rising drug related crime.

The court also considered the defendant’s previous conviction for cannabis possession and use, as well as his guilty plea, personal and family circumstances and efforts to overcome addiction.

Proceedings against his co-defendant were postponed to a later date.