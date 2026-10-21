The villages of Alona and Pelendri will be celebrating Cyprus’ zivania traditions with festivals later this month and in November, showcasing traditional distillation, local cuisine, music and dance.

Alona’s festival is set for Sunday, while Pelendri will host a two-day event on November 7 and 8.

The community leaders of Alona and Pelendri, Michalis Nikiforos and Kypros Kyprianou respectively, have invited the public to join in, highlighting the role of the events in preserving cultural heritage and boosting rural economies.

“As long as we keep traditions alive, we keep our villages alive,” they said.

The Alona festival begins at 11am and will give visitors the opportunity to watch traditional zivania distillation, sample local products and enjoy Cypriot music and dancing.

Now in its 15th year, the event has become an established part of the community’s cultural calendar.

Nikiforos said zivania was closely connected to Cyprus’s rural identity and history, stressing the importance of passing traditional skills and customs on to younger generations.

He also called for greater state support for mountain communities, particularly through improvements to roads and infrastructure.

“We are not asking for preferential treatment. We are asking for equal opportunities for rural residents,” he said.

Visitors to Alona will also be able to explore the village’s picturesque streets and hazelnut forest, while learning about efforts to protect its natural and cultural heritage.

Pelendri’s festival will continue the celebrations with two days of cultural and gastronomic events.

Kyprianou highlighted the links between zivania production, the grape harvest and traditional distillation, describing the practice as an integral part of the community’s history and social life.

The programme will include traditional music, dancing, local dishes and products, alongside opportunities to discover Pelendri’s Byzantine churches and historical monuments.

Both communities said the festivals would help support local producers and businesses while encouraging cultural and rural tourism.