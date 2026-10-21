Partly cloudy conditions and isolated light showers are expected across Cyprus on Wednesday, with temperatures reaching 28C along the coast.

According to the Meteorological Service, weak high pressure is affecting the region.

Cloud cover will increase locally at intervals throughout the day, with isolated light rain possible.

Winds will blow mainly from the northwest to northeast, light to moderate at 3 to 4 Beaufort, occasionally strengthening to 4 to 5 Beaufort in some areas. The sea will be calm to slightly rough.

Temperatures will reach 27C inland, around 28C along the coast and 15C in the higher mountains.

On Wednesday night, the weather will be mainly clear, although increased high cloud is expected at times. Winds will remain northwesterly to northeasterly, light to moderate at 3 to 4 Beaufort, while the sea will be calm to slightly rough.

Temperatures will drop to around 16C inland and along the northern coast, 18C along the remaining coastal areas and 9C in the higher mountains.

On Thursday, increased high cloud is expected at intervals, while Friday and Saturday will be mainly clear. Light dust may occasionally be present in the atmosphere.

Temperatures are forecast to rise gradually over the coming days, reaching levels close to or slightly above the seasonal average.