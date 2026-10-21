This Saturday, the Nicosia Municipal Gardens will become a meeting point for music, street culture, art, food and solidarity as Solidarity Beats Festival brings together different communities, scenes and voices for a full day of live music, DJs, dance, graffiti, performances, markets and more.

Running from 1pm to midnight, the festival features rebetiko and hip-hop music as well as street culture, celebrating music that historically has given a voice to people on the margins. The music genres are rooted in freedom of expression, resistance and dignity.

With free admission, the festival’s programme also includes live performances and DJ sets from Troubles All Around Me, Bark o’clock, Vikkie, Mira, Indra, Soluta and DJ 2ns, alongside Xikkosou and Simpetherka.

Plus, an open-level Hip-Hop social dance workshop by T.E.A.M Hip Hop Collective will take place alongside the performance ‘A Dance For The End of The World’ by Diamanto Chatzizacharia with Areti Chourdaki, Elina Karacosta and Julie Charalambidou, a Graffiti Workshop by Mathieu Devavry, and street ping pong by Pingy Pongo.

Happening throughout the day are pop-up markets from The Old Classic Thriftshop, Sixteen Rounds Tattoo Studio, Notions of Siana, Afoa Bookstore, Pirgos Elegxou 506, Anakoutrefko Market and Studio Tooki, with food from different cultures and Cypriot craft beer from Radical Way and Crossline Brewing.

And that is not all. At the entrance, essential food and hygiene supplies will be collected for the humanitarian programmes of Mission Solidarity, supporting people and communities facing hardship.

The festival is built around the belief that solidarity is a daily act of care, respect and collective responsibility. It aims to create a space where everyone has a place, regardless of gender, nationality, religion, background or identity. Racism, sexism, violence, abuse and any form of discrimination have no place at the festival.

Solidarity Beats Festival

One-day festival with live music, workshops, performances and markets. October 24. Nicosia Municipal Gardens, Nicosia. 1pm-12am. Free admission. @Solidarity Beats