Health Minister Neophytos Charalambides on Tuesday urged members of the public to learn cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and how to use defibrillators, stressing that immediate action by ordinary citizens can mean the difference between life and death.

Speaking at a Cyprus Resuscitation Council event to mark World Restart a Heart Day, Charalambides emphasised the importance of public awareness and training in responding to cardiac arrest.

“Cardiac arrest is an emergency in which every second counts,” he said. “Early recognition, an immediate call for help and the start of cardiopulmonary resuscitation can make the difference between life and death.”

The minister stressed that lifesaving intervention is not solely the responsibility of healthcare professionals.

“Most of us associate saving a life with healthcare professionals. In the case of cardiac arrest, however, first aid may need to be provided by a relative, a colleague or a passerby,” he said.

He noted that the first few minutes before an ambulance arrives are critical, making public familiarity with CPR and automated external defibrillators (AEDs) essential.

“These are skills that can prove decisive in saving a human life,” he said, adding that education and the wider dissemination of this knowledge should be a priority.

Charalambides praised the Cyprus Resuscitation Council, which is marking 20 years of activity, for its contribution to raising awareness and encouraging more citizens to receive training.

The minister said improving the prevention and effective response to cardiac arrest required cooperation between the state, healthcare professionals, educational institutions and civil society.

“Behind every cardiac arrest is a person, a family and a life that deserves every possible chance,” he said.

“Every citizen who receives training and every defibrillator that is available and accessible can strengthen efforts for timely intervention.”

He encouraged people to attend CPR courses and promote similar training in workplaces, schools and communities.

“I hope we never have to put what we learn into practice,” Charalambides concluded. “But if we do, we may become the reason another person’s heart continues to beat.”