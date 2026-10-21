But not before urban performances and a rich parallel programme in ArtCargo

The first days of ArtCargo Festival brought thousands into the streets, squares and parks of Nicosia for remarkable contemporary circus performances and unexpected encounters with international artists. This week, the festival continues to transform the city’s public spaces into stages, with more performances for audiences of all ages, and a parallel events programme.

Week two’s performances open with Blindly by ELELEI, a creative duo from Spain performing blindfold in Eleftheria Square on October 22 and 23 at 6.30pm and 8pm. At the Nicosia Municipal Gardens, the water fountain remains the screen for a special project – Parametric Deep. A dancer comes to life, projected on the water by a special tech system, transforming a mist of water into the screen and parts of the dancer himself. October 22 and 23 will be the last two days of this special production by Panos Malactos and ArtCargo Festival.

Then, Catalan artist Joan Català invites the audience to build the performance, Pelat, with him and discover the balance between physical effort, trust and collaboration. On October 23, Pelat will be presented at Eleftheria Square at 17:00 and on October 24, at the Townhall.

Kanon Ito, ArtCargo’s youngest artist this year, is arriving in Cyprus for the first time with the support of the VF Foundation to present her slackline tricks. The 12-year-old artist from Japan has won several distinctions around the world for her slacklining skills, which she will present in Nicosia on October 24, in front of the old Nicosia City Hall at 1pm and 3pm and on October 25 at 5pm.

The ELELEI group returns on October 24 and 25 to present another performance: Too Much. Here, dance, theatre and acrobatics become vessels of expression to discover what happens when love becomes too much, when care turns into control and obsession.

ArtCargo’s only live music performance is by the Cypriot trio Nabu Pēra, staged at the archaeological site of the Palaion Demarchion on October 24 at 9.30pm, presenting the group’s Soundscapes of Nicosia project.

Joan Catala

The grand finale will take the festival to new heights as the Basinga group brings their Soka Tira Osoa show to the Old GSP Square on October 24 at 8pm. French artist Tatiana-Mosio Bongonga will walk across a 25-metre-high wire, without a harness, which will be set up by members of the audience, making viewers part of the action one last time.

Beyond the main programme, parallel activities invite the crowd to get involved. On October 21, Cypriot group Quantum Circus host an Open Juggling Jam session at the Ayios Andreas Municipal Skate Park at 5pm. Then, the artists behind ELELEI will host a workshop on October 25 morning at [space available], looking at conflict movements, movement research and scenic composition.

On the same day, young star Kanon Ito will share with participants the world of slacklining, guiding them through the fundamentals of finding balance on a thin line, jumping and the techniques of tricklining. The slackline workshop will take place in front of the old Nicosia City Hall on October 25 at 1pm.

Bringing the art of graffiti is a Spot Tag workshop by George Kyrou, who will teach participants how to make their own graffiti signature, find their style, font and characteristic colours, held at Eleftheria Square at 3.30pm on October 25.

ABR participates in ArtCargo by placing small screening installations around the old town. The Birdbox Cinemas allow viewers to peak in, and watch a short film. The birdhouses will be at Eleftheria Square, in the Municipal Gardens and near the Palaion Demarcheion Archaeological Site on October 22, 23 and 24 between 10am and 6pm.

The OPU Collective will host a relaxed evening cycling ride on October 22 to promote safe and sustainable urban mobility, setting off from Ratio Cycling Club on Nikis Avenue at 7.30pm. Finally, a walk and talk is organised for October 24, inviting the public to an urban exploration of Nicosia’s old city while pausing for discussions and reflection. The walk will set off from the old Nicosia City Hall at 12pm.

ArtCargo Performing Arts Festival

Public street perfomances from local and international artists, installations and workshops. Until October 25. Throughout Nicosia. www.artcargofest.com