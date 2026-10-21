Parliament republished the asset declarations of MPs on its website on Wednesday afternoon, a day after withdrawing them over the accidental posting of material the law does not allow to be made public.

By 8.30pm, statements for 53 of the 56 MPs were online, those missing being Michalis Kounounis, Michalis Paraskevas and Demetris Souglis.

The House said on Tuesday that all former, newly elected and re-elected members had submitted the required statements, which its services would post gradually.

Parts of the statements that the legislation does not provide for publishing were then found to have been posted by mistake, and the declarations were temporarily taken down.

House president Annita Demetriou has ordered an investigation. She asked the services for a report of facts on exactly what happened and for strict compliance with all that the law requires. The issue is expected to go before the House institutions committee.

Alma MP Irene Charalambides wrote to Demetriou saying the House had breached its own legislation.

According to her letter, the site carried material the law expressly bars from publication, including personal data of spouses and reconciliation statements submitted to the tax commissioner.

The statements stayed online until late on Tuesday, despite Parliament’s announcement that they had been withdrawn.

Charalambides said the law was passed by the House “to serve transparency without sacrificing the rights of third parties”.

“The issue is not technical. It is a question of accountability,” she wrote, adding that “a simple apology would not close the matter”.

Disy MP George Pamboridis raised the prospect of criminal liability, saying the Attorney General’s office should prosecute if the data was found to breach the law, and called the presentation of declarations “populism” that “feeds gossip and nothing more”.

The Personal Data Protection Authority has asked for the disputed data and links to be removed from websites where they remain accessible.

It is awaiting formal notification of the breach under Article 33 of the General Data Protection Regulation, which requires this without undue delay and, where feasible, within 72 hours.

The republished statements include those of the party leaders, with Demetriou’s declared net worth being €239,550 as of 4 June 2026, with real estate worth €222,500, deposits of €133,100 and four loans totalling €144,050.

Akel secretary general Stefanos Stefanou declared €116,488, while Elam president Christos Christou declared €52,345.

Diko president Nicolas Papadopoulos declared €958,124, mostly in property received through inheritance.

Alma leader Odysseas Michaelides declared €212,783, including 22 inherited properties declared at zero value, among them property and plots now in the occupied north.