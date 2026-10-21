The three people who were arrested on suspicion of having kidnapped and assaulted a 24-year-old Turkish Cypriot man in Limassol were released without charge pending the completion of investigations into the matter, the police said on Wednesday.

All three were arrested and then questioned, with the police saying that their investigation into the matter is ongoing.

According to the police, the victim had said that at around 7pm on Friday, while he was in a park, three people approached him, and that following an argument, they had asked that he get into their car.

He said he was then taken to an unknown rural location, where he was stabbed in the right leg.

The three perpetrators then fled, while the victim was found by a passerby, who took him to the Limassol general hospital.

On Monday, the Limassol police’s deputy operations chief Lefteris Kyriacou said that the perpetrators kidnapped the victim, and then “hit him and injured him with a knife”, as “they believed him to be a suspect regarding recent cases of dog thefts”.

He later added that the police are investigating “a case of kidnap and causing grievous bodily harm”.