The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) has thanked those who attended the funeral of its late deputy general manager Nikos Trypatsas, and those who sent condolences, laid wreaths or made donations in his memory.

In an announcement issued on Thursday, the exchange’s council and staff expressed their gratitude to everyone who paid tribute to Trypatsas, honouring his long-standing contribution to the organisation, his integrity and his character.

Trypatsas passed away on Monday following a prolonged battle with cancer, having served the CSE for 32 years after joining the organisation in 1994.

The exchange announced three days of mourning following his death, with flags flown at half-mast in his memory.

In its initial tribute, the CSE described his death as an irreplaceable loss to the organisation and to those who had worked alongside him.

It praised his professional career, dedication and contribution to the exchange’s work and mission, saying he had left an enduring mark on the organisation.

The CSE also paid tribute to his personal qualities and relationships with colleagues, describing him as an exceptional co-worker and a valued friend.

“The CSE family is saying goodbye to an exceptional colleague, but above all, a precious friend,” the exchange said.