Mainly fine weather is expected on Thursday, with passing clouds and fine dust in the atmosphere.

Winds will be a northwest to northeast gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, over moderate seas.

Temperatures will reach 29C inland and along the coast, and 16C in the highest mountains.

Thursday night will be clear.

Winds will be a northwest to northeast gentle breeze of 3 Beaufort, over slight seas.

Temperatures will drop to 17C inland, 19C along the coast and 10C in the highest mountains.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be mainly fine with passing clouds.

Temperatures will remain close to the seasonal average over the weekend.

On Wednesday, the meteorological department said dust from Syria and Lebanon was reaching Cyprus this week, an unusual phenomenon at this time of year, and concentrations should stay low in the coming days.