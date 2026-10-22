In the trial of furloughed Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos, the woman accusing him of rape was on Thursday cross-examined by the defendant’s lawyers.

The complainant was being cross-examined for a second consecutive hearing by Phedonos’ attorneys – Christos Pourgourides and Nondas Korakidis.

Earlier, she had testified during two hearings. During her testimony, Phedonos was not in the courtroom, but in an adjacent room in the court complex.

According to media reports, the complainant’s cross-examination is expected to continue at the next hearing before Paphos criminal court – set for October 27.

The trial is taking place behind closed doors.

Phedonos faces five distinct charges: rape; indecent assault against a woman; indecent assault against a woman by another act (meaning non-physical); assault causing actual bodily harm; and administering a drug or substance to another person with the intent of rendering that person unable to resist.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Once all witnesses for the prosecution have taken the stand, the court will assess the testimony to decide whether a prima facie case has been established against the defendant.

If the court determines that a prima facie case has not been established, it may acquit the defendant at that stage.

If it decides otherwise, Phedonos will be asked to mount his defence – by summoning witnesses. The defendant himself is not legally obliged to take the stand.

Witnesses for the defence may be cross-examined by prosecutors.

Once the defence wraps up, the two sides will deliver their closing arguments.

The court will assess the entirety of the testimony and the evidence, and then deliver a guilty or not-guilty verdict, followed by sentencing in the event of a guilty verdict.