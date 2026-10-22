Lots of entertainment islandwide from October 22 to 25

Street performances, festivals unfolding in streets and across neighbourhoods, art exhibitions and the first Halloween events make their appearance this weekend. Here’s what’s on this Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday!

Festivals

Nicosia is leading the way this weekend with four festivals in its cultural agenda – remarkably, all happening primarily outdoors.

On Saturday at the Nicosia Municipal Gardens, is the Solidarity Beats Festival, bringing together diverse communities and voices. An afternoon of live music, DJ sets, dance, graffiti, performances, pop-up stands and more will unfold from 1pm to midnight, with a focus on rembetiko, hip hop and street culture.

Also happening in downtown Nicosia until this Sunday is ArtCargo Festival with its final performances. Shows by circus acts from Spain, France, Japan and local musicians will unfold across Eleftheria Square Bridge, the area around the new Town Hall, as well as a sidebar programme with interactive explorations by Cypriot organisations. The big finale is a show-stopping act from Basinga, happening on October 24 at the Old GSP Square with artists walking on a wire 25 metres above the ground, without a harness.

More street performances, installations and screenings will take place in the neighbourhood of Kaimakli as Urban Gorillas organise the 12th Pame Kaimakli Festival. Artistic acts, workshops and interactive activities will take place along Synergasias Street this year from October 24 to 25.

WIP Arts & Technology Festival continues this week with more presentations, hands-on workshops, its exhibition and a closing event and DJ sets on Sunday.

Exhibitions

New exhibitions arrive this week as well in Limassol, Paphos and Lania village. The Gallery 45 hosts artists Armen Hakobjanyan, Astghik Petrosyan, Ayda Roozbayani, Iman Ebrahimpour, and Maryam Khastoo as they participate in the showcase ‘Land Written in Verse: Contemporary Landscapes’, running from October 22 to November 29.

In Paphos, artists Marinos Houtris and Ekso present the collaborative exhibition ‘What does not finish disappearing’ at Decade, unravelling the city’s hidden layers. The exhibition opens this Friday and will run until November 6.

Original paintings and fine art prints make up an exhibition in the charming village of Lania, created by the late artist Michael Owen, a prominent figure in Lania’s artistic life. Hosted at the Michael Owen Gallery, the exhibition will welcome visitors from this Sunday until November 1.

Halloween fun

This weekend also brings the start of Halloween events and opportunities to get crafty in the spirit of the season. A Halloween workshop day is planned at Lash Dolls in Nicosia, where the artists will show participants how to make their own spooky yuki charm or spooky monster. The event is from 11.30am to 5pm, with different time slots to choose from. Just make sure to book a spot in advance and come dressed in a fun outfit.

More Halloween-themed workshops will take place all over the island. The Mall of Engomi will host creative activities for little ones this weekend from 12pm to 3pm. Public store in Larnaca’s Metropolis Mall also organises an arts and crafts afternoon on Sunday at 4pm.

Finally, pumpkin carving, creations, face painting and beyond will happen at Paradox Museum Limassol this weekend, across multiple slots between 2pm and 6.30pm. And if that is not enough, just wait for next week when more participatory events spread around the island!

Solidarity Beats Festival

One-day festival with live music, workshops, performances and markets. October 24. Nicosia Municipal Gardens, Nicosia. 1pm-12am. Free admission. @Solidarity Beats

ArtCargo Performing Arts Festival

Public street perfomances from local and international artists, installations and workshops. Until October 25. Throughout Nicosia.www.artcargofest.com

12th Pame Kaimakli Festival

Neighbourhood festival with street performances, workshops, screenings and more. By Urban Gorillas. October 24-25. Synergasias Street, Kaimakli, Nicosia. https://pame-kaimakli.org/, https://urbangorillas.org/

WIP Arts & Technology Festival

Festival with exhibitions, installations, workshops, talks and more. By CYENS. Old Nicosia. Until October 25. www.wip.cyens.org.cy

Land Written in Verse: Contemporary Landscapes

Exhibition by Armen Hakobjanyan, Astghik Petrosyan, Ayda Roozbayani, Iman Ebrahimpour, and Maryam Khastoo. October 22-November 29. The Gallery 45, Limassol. Monday – Friday: 10am – 6pm. Saturday by appointment. www.thegallery45.com

What does not finish disappearing

Collaborative exhibition by Marinos Houtris and Ekso. October 23 – November 6. Decade, 4 Agiou Kendea, Paphos. Opening night: 7pm. Thursday-Friday: 5pm-7pm or by appointment. www.megadence.com

Michael Owen

Exhibition with original paintings, fine art prints and more. October 25-November 1. Michael Owen Gallery, Lania village. 11am-1pm and 4pm-7pm. Tel. 25-432404. www.michaelowengallery.com

Lash Dolls – Halloween Workshop Day

Creative workshops. Lash Dolls, (Dimokritou 12A,) Nicosia. October 24. 11.30am-5pm. €20-22. Tel: 96-564072

Halloween at the Mall of Engomi

Creative activities for families. October 24-25. Mall of Engomi, Nicosia. 12pm-3pm

Paradox Pumpkin Workshops

Halloween pumpkin, arts and crafts workshops, face painting and more. For children and adults. October 24-25. Paradox Museum Limassol, Limassol. 2pm-6.30pm. Tel: 25-051758 https://www.paradoxm useumlimassol.com/

Halloween at Public (Metropolis Mall)

Halloween craft activities for children. October 25. Public, Metropolis Mall, Larnaca. 4pm