A fire caused extensive damage to equipment inside an enclosed residential garage in Paralimni on Thursday afternoon, authorities said on Friday.

The fire service said it received a call at 5.20pm and dispatched two fire engines from the Adamos Adamou fire station in Famagusta district.

The property owner attempted to extinguish the blaze before firefighters arrived.

Firefighters completed the extinguishing operation, inspected the premises and ventilated the area.

The fire is believed to have been caused by an electrical fault, although the exact cause is still under investigation.