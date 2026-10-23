The Kremlin on Friday confirmed that a US-brokered local ceasefire agreement had been struck regarding the Russian-controlled town of Oleshky and said that the Russian and Ukrainian militaries were working to determine the dates for implementing it.

The White House said earlier on Friday that US first lady Melania Trump had secured the ceasefire, which it said would begin on October 29.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday that all civilians wishing to leave Oleshky would be allowed to do so and that the evacuation operation itself was expected to take at least several days.

Peskov praised Melania Trump’s role in securing the agreement.