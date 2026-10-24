Guest recipes with Lidl Food Academy

Onigiri (Rice Triangles)

≈ 400g cooked sushi rice

120g canned tuna, well drained

mayonnaise with sriracha

1 pickled cucumber, chopped

Toasted sesame seeds

Fried onion

1 sheet of nori, cut into strips

Prepare the sushi rice following packet instructions and take ≈ 400g.

Cut a thick strip of nori to place on the rice.

In a bowl, mix the filling: tuna, mayonnaise and pickled cucumber.

Wet your hands with salted water, take about 100g of the mixture, and form a large ball.

Open the ball in the centre to create space for the filling. Place the filling in the centre, close carefully, and form a large triangle with your hands or with the help of plastic wrap.

Place the fried onion on one plate and the sesame seeds on another. Lightly press the rice to cover it all around with the garnish.

Place a strip of nori at the bottom of the triangle, shiny side out.

Serve with soy sauce, wasabi, and gari.

Crispy Caramelised Bacon with Maple Syrup

8 thin slices of bacon

2 tbsp maple syrup

Freshly ground black pepper

Minimal flakes of buckwheat

Preheat the oven to 190C fan. Line a large flat baking tray with non-stick baking paper (grease paper).

Spread the bacon slices on the parchment paper next to each other in a single layer, making sure they do not overlap.

Using a silicone brush, generously brush the top side of each bacon slice with the maple syrup. Sprinkle with a little freshly ground black pepper and the chives.

Place the baking sheet in the preheated oven and bake at 180C for 20-25 minutes. The syrup will caramelise with the bacon fat, giving it a deep golden/dark colour.

Remove the pan from the oven. Using tongs, immediately transfer the hot bacon slices to a wire rack or plate lined with paper towels. Let stand for 3-5 minutes; as it cools, the syrup will solidify and the bacon will crisp up.

Chicken Souvlaki Satai with Peanut Butter & Coconut Milk

For the chicken & marinade

500g chicken souvlaki

400ml coconut milk

Zest and juice of 1 lime

1 clove garlic, crushed

1 tbsp fresh ginger, grated

6 fresh mint leaves, chopped

6 fresh basil leaves, chopped

6 fresh coriander leaves, chopped

2 tbsp soy sauce

2 tbsp smooth peanut butter

1 tbsp sweet chili sauce

½ tbsp curry powder

1 tsp turmeric

½ tsp freshly ground black pepper

For baking & serving

1 tbsp vegetable oil (sunflower/corn oil)

1 lime, cut into wedges

Fresh coriander leaves

Preheat the oven to 190C. Line a flat baking tray with non-stick baking paper.

In a deep bowl or container, mix all the marinade ingredients (coconut milk, lime juice & zest, garlic, ginger, herbs, soy, peanut butter, sweet chili, curry, turmeric and pepper) until you create a homogeneous mixture. Place the skewers in the bowl, making sure they are completely covered. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 2 hours.

Remove the skewers from the marinade (reserving the marinade). Grill in the oven for 20-25 minutes, until well browned.

Place the reserved marinade in a small saucepan. Simmer over low to medium heat for 5-7 minutes, stirring frequently until well-cooked and thickened into a rich sauce.

Arrange the hot chicken skewers parallel or crosswise on a long platter. Drizzle generously with the hot Satay sauce and garnish with fresh lime wedges and fresh coriander.

Recipes provided by the Lidl food academy. Stasikratous 34, Nicosia 1010. https://www.lidlfoodacademy.com.cy