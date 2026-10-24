Lasting progress can only be achieved through cooperation, dialogue and a shared commitment to the common good, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative in Cyprus and head of Unficyp, Khassim Diagne, said on Saturday during the United Nations Open Day in Nicosia.

Speaking at the event outside the Ledra Palace, held to mark the UN’s 81st anniversary, Diagne delivered a message from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who called for renewed international commitment to peace, human rights and multilateral cooperation.

“On United Nations Day, we celebrate not only an organisation, but an idea: that humanity’s future depends on our ability to work together to advance peace, development and human rights,” Guterres said in his message.

He highlighted the UN’s work over the past 81 years, from resolving disputes through diplomacy and international law to combating poverty, protecting human rights and providing humanitarian assistance to people affected by conflict, disasters and displacement.

However, he warned that the world continued to face growing challenges, including armed conflicts, climate change, widening inequalities and rapidly developing technologies.

Turning to Cyprus, Diagne said the Secretary-General’s message carried particular significance for the island, where cooperation between communities remained central to efforts to build trust and understanding.

“Every day, we see people reaching across divides to build trust, strengthen communities and improve lives,” he said.

He noted that this year’s theme, “Cyprus and the United Nations: Partnering for Peace and Progress”, reflected the importance of working together.

He thanked UN agencies, civil society organisations, schools, youth groups, community associations and volunteers for contributing to the event, as well as the Stelios Haji-Ioannou Foundation for its support.

Hundreds of visitors attended the Open Day on Saturday afternoon, where they had the opportunity to learn more about the UN’s activities in Cyprus and meet representatives of organisations working across the island.

Information stands were set up by Unficyp, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the Committee on Missing Persons (CMP).

Civil society organisations, diplomats and representatives from both communities also attended, while visitors were offered local food and refreshments.

Diagne encouraged families to explore the stands, speak with those involved in the initiatives and discover ways to contribute to a more peaceful, inclusive and sustainable future.

Meanwhile in a post on X to mark United Nations Day, the foreign ministry stressed that the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and respect for the UN Charter remain more important than ever.

“On the occasion of the UN’s 81st anniversary, Cyprus reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the United Nations Charter, international law and effective multilateralism,” the ministry said.

It added that, for Cyprus, the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, alongside respect for the UN Charter, continue to be of particular importance.