A Ukrainian drone attack overnight on the Russian border city of Belgorod killed three people and injured 13, local authorities said on Sunday, while a separate drone strike later in the day killed another person and wounded one other in a nearby village.

“Unfortunately, the death toll from last night’s attack (in the city of Belgorod) has risen — another man who had been injured has died in hospital. This is a great tragedy for all the city’s residents,” Belgorod’s mayor, Valentin Demidov, wrote on state-backed messaging app MAX.

The overnight attack on Belgorod damaged 30 apartment buildings, 35 cars, four houses, three administrative buildings, eight commercial premises and three social facilities, regional governor Alexander Shuvayev said.

In a separate incident on Sunday morning, one person was killed and another injured when a Ukrainian drone struck a car in the village of Voznesenovka near the town of Shebekino, local authorities said.