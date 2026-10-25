The government remains committed to securing the resumption of negotiations on the Cyprus problem, with reunification and an end to the Turkish occupation remaining its top priorities, officials said on Sunday during separate memorial services.

Deputy government spokesperson Yiannis Antoniou said efforts to resume talks would continue despite the difficulties and obstacles involved, stressing that Cyprus would never accept the consequences of the 1974 Turkish invasion as permanent.

“Ending the occupation, and achieving the liberation and reunification of our homeland, remain our top priority,” he said.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to resuming negotiations within the agreed framework, respecting previous negotiating agreements and the principles, values and laws of the European Union.

“In the face of Turkey’s ongoing crime, our response is clear: We will never accept or legitimise the fait accompli created by the illegal invasion,” Antoniou said.

He warned that abandoning efforts towards a settlement would reinforce Turkey’s position that two separate states exist on the island and that a solution within the agreed framework was unattainable.

“Our vision is for the Republic to evolve into a truly free state throughout its entire territory, without an occupying army and without guarantor powers with unilateral rights of intervention,” he added.

Meanwhile, Energy Minister Michael Damianos said President Nikos Christodoulides and the government were continuing efforts to secure the resumption of meaningful negotiations aimed at reaching a viable and workable settlement.

He stressed that any settlement must be based on relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, international law and the principles and values of the EU.

“Our goal is a free and reunified Cyprus, a modern European state where all citizens can live in security, peace and dignity,” he said.

Labour Minister Marinos Mousiouttas also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to resuming substantive negotiations from where they left off at Crans-Montana in 2017.

He stressed that Cyprus’ membership of the EU meant that the continued occupation of part of the island also constituted the occupation of European territory.

“We convey this message at every European and international forum, through a multidimensional and active foreign policy with a clear Western and European orientation,” he said.

However, Mousiouttas argued that diplomatic efforts needed to be supported by a strong domestic economy and credible defence capabilities.

“A country living under occupation, without a resilient economy and credible defence capabilities, has no leverage on the international stage and is inevitably left isolated,” he said.

He added that the government was investing in strengthening Cyprus’ deterrent capabilities and improving citizens’ sense of security.