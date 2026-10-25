More than 500 Serbian citizens are registered to vote in Cyprus on Sunday in the country’s parliamentary election, nearly four times the number recorded in 2023, according to members of the Serbian community on the island.

In a statement issued ahead of the election, an informal group of Serbian community members ‘Srbi na Kipru’ said 523 people had registered to vote at the Serbian embassy in Nicosia, compared with 134 in December 2023, representing an increase of around 290 per cent.

Those registered include Serbian nationals living in Cyprus as well as tourists visiting the island.

The election comes amid almost two years of student-led protests in Serbia, sparked by the collapse of a canopy at Novi Sad railway station in November 2024, which killed 16 people and prompted widespread demands for accountability and greater institutional transparency.

The protest movement has also attracted support from Serbian communities abroad, including in Cyprus, where seven solidarity gatherings have been held in Nicosia, Limassol and Larnaca over the past two years.

According to the organisers, the gatherings were peaceful and aimed at expressing solidarity with the students and supporting calls for political change in Serbia.

Serbian embassy in Cyprus

The group said the demonstrations reflected a shared commitment to peaceful civic participation, solidarity and hope for the country’s future.

However, community members have also raised concerns about the integrity of Sunday’s vote, warning that potential irregularities could disrupt proceedings or lead to the annulment of voting at the Nicosia polling station.

In their statement, they called for measures to safeguard ballot secrecy and ensure that all registered voters can exercise their rights without interference.

The group also alleged that several Serbian citizens in Cyprus had received telephone calls offering them money in exchange for their votes.

The allegations, made by individuals who wished to remain anonymous, have not been independently verified, and no finding of criminal wrongdoing has been established.

The community members urged the Serbian embassy to ensure that any allegations of electoral misconduct are referred to the competent authorities.

They also called for appropriate arrangements to accommodate the increased number of registered voters, allowing the polling board to carry out its duties without disruption.

In a separate announcement, the Serbian embassy in Nicosia confirmed that voting would take place on Sunday, October 25, at its premises at 2 Vasilissis Olgas street in Nicosia.

Polling stations will be open from 8am until 9pm Cyprus time.

The embassy said only voters whose names appear on the electoral register for the Nicosia polling station will be permitted to cast their ballots.

Voters must also present a valid Serbian identity card or passport.

According to Serbia’s Republic Electoral Commission, 93 polling stations have been established in 37 countries for Sunday’s election.