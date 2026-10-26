From €5,000 flower arrangements to growing pressure over guest lists, couples are weighing rising supplier costs against the desire for more personal celebrations

A flower arch was going to cost Andreas €1,000. He and his partner, Stephanie, were planning their wedding in Cyprus when one florist quoted them €5,000. When they decided to remove the arch, the price dropped to €4,000. “I’m still trying to figure out where the value was,” he says.

The cost of flowers wasn’t the only thing that caught him off guard. His friends who had got married the previous year gave him an idea of what to expect, but when he began collecting quotes, he says he saw prices for comparable services and suppliers increase by about 20 per cent between 2025 and 2026.

“Same services and vendors, higher prices.”

This is just one couple’s experience, rather than a measure of wedding inflation across Cyprus, but it does come at a time when everyday costs are also on the rise. Cyprus’ annual inflation rate reached 3.5 per cent in August, according to the Statistical Service, with food prices 3.8 per cent higher compared to last year, with prices in the restaurants and accommodation category rising by 3.4 per cent.

When it comes to planning a wedding, however, there is another calculation involved. How much do you spend in a single day and what parts of it are actually worth the money?

The price of a wedding adds up

The venue and catering are, of course, two of the most important items to consider. Flowers, photography and entertainment added to the bill. Indicative 2026 prices published by Cyprus Wedding Packages put reception dinners between €55 and €140 per guest, with drinks adding another €25 to €45 per person. Full day photography is listed between €1,400 and €2,500.

The figures vary noticeably depending on the venue and type of celebration

The figures vary noticeably depending on the venue and type of celebration, but they demonstrate how quickly the cost can rise as the guest list grows. Andreas and Stephanie made their budget right from the start, allocating funds to what mattered most to them, while accepting that unexpected expenses would inevitably appear.

“You basically go with whatever the wife wants and try not to get a heart attack when you see the bill,” Andreas jokes.

Guest lists bring their own pressures

Then there is the guest list.

In Cyprus, reducing the size of a wedding can mean much more than just figuring out how many people you want there. Andreas describes weddings as so established within Cypriot culture that choices are inevitably commented upon, particularly when a couple decides to do something differently.

Parents can add another layer of complication. As Andreas says, having attended other people’s weddings for many years, some view their children’s weddings as the opportunity to invite those families in return. “If you are OK with that, then it’s all good. If not, then you need to draw a line.”

This comes at a time when many households have limited room for such expenses. Average gross monthly earnings in Cyprus stood at €2,601 in the first quarter of 2026, according to provisional Statistical Service figures. The largest group of employees, 40.9 per cent, earned between €1,500 and €2,999 gross a month.

Andreas feels that both money and changing attitudes are putting some pressure on couples towards more personal weddings.

“Weddings today are a much more personal affair than what they used to be,” he says. Noting that soaring costs are making people think smaller, while younger couples are less enthusiastic about holding their weddings amidst crowds of people they barely know.

Why wedding flowers cost so much

These considerations become especially obvious when it comes to elements of a wedding that can appear optional until the quotes start arriving. Flowers are one example.

Maria Dianellou, owner of Mardi’s FlorArt, says the cost of wedding flowers and decor has increased noticeably over the past few years, with much of the increase happening before a single arrangement is made.

The majority of cut flowers used in events in Cyprus are imported, she explains, meaning factors like fuel costs, air freight and supply chain disruptions all impact the wholesale price. The hot climate in Cyprus is yet another factor that raises the costs with refrigeration and airconditioned transport needed to keep flowers fresh, while additional stems may need to be ordered to account for damage.

“Couples often look at a quote and see the price of stems, but raw flowers are only about a third of the cost,” Dianellou says. “What they’re really paying for is everything behind the scenes.”

This includes preparing and hydrating the flowers, labour, creating installations and eventually dismantling them.

Nonetheless, Dianellou has observed couples becoming more budget consious. While some are opting for simpler designs, others prefer using arrangements in multiple parts of the wedding rather than paying for separate displays.

Her recommendation to couples is that they come to their florist with a budget, a colour scheme, and a style in mind, leaving room for recommendations for alternatives.

Analysis of payment data also found that couples are being more selective about their expenses

Couples become more selective about spending

The trend is not unique to Cyprus. In the US, Bank of America Institute found that wedding related spending per customer increased by 8.5 per cent for each year on year in the first five months of 2026. Its analysis of payment data also found that couples are being more selective about their expenses, spending less in some areas while continuing to spend more in others.

For couples in Cyprus, a similar scenario is unfolding amid local costs and traditions. Andreas advises setting a budget early and accepting that it may be exceeded at some point.

“Only invite who you want to invite,” he says.