There can be no compromise on matters of sovereignty and national dignity, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Wednesday, as Cyprus marked the 86th anniversary of October 28, 1940, with commemorative events and parades across the island.

Speaking to reporters following the Ochi Day parade in Nicosia, Christodoulides drew on the lessons of Greece’s historic resistance against fascist Italy during the Second World War, stressing that the values defended in 1940 remain relevant today.

“There are many messages from the epic of 1940 and the resistance of the Greeks. What I would like to focus on is that when it comes to sovereignty and dignity, there can be no compromises or concessions,” he said.

“Whatever the cost, our brothers in Greece demonstrated that on these matters there can be no compromises or concessions.”

The president also highlighted the contribution of Cypriots to the Allied war effort, noting that almost 20,000 had fought alongside Greece and the Allied forces during the Second World War, with many losing their lives.

He said their sacrifices were an important part of the anniversary’s significance, stressing that honouring such occasions also meant following the example set by the Greeks in 1940, adapted to present-day circumstances.

Students Marching in Paphos President Christodoulides at the cathedral of St Barnabas, Nicosia

Christodoulides congratulated those who participated in Wednesday’s parade, including students, representatives of occupied municipalities and communities, and organised groups.

He also welcomed the Lyceum of Greek Women from Kavala and the Corfu Philharmonic, which took part in the commemorations.

The president had earlier attended the official church service marking the anniversary before taking the salute at the parade in Nicosia.

He concluded by extending his wishes to Greeks in Cyprus, Greece and around the world.

The anniversary, widely known as Ochi Day, commemorates Greece’s historic refusal to surrender to an Italian ultimatum on October 28, 1940, and the resistance that followed against fascism and, later, Nazism.

In Nicosia, a celebratory church service was held at the Apostle Barnabas Cathedral, officiated by Archbishop Georgios, in the presence of President Nikos Christodoulides, House president Annita Demetriou, Education Minister Athena Michaelidou, Greek ambassador Konstantinos Kollias and members of the political and military leadership. Agriculture Minister Christos Senekis delivered the commemorative address.

Similar events were held in towns and communities across the government-controlled areas.

The government was represented by Transport Minister Evi Tsolaki in Limassol, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis in Paphos, Deputy Minister to the President Irene Piki in Larnaca and Deputy Tourism Minister Kostas Koumis in Paralimni.