Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas has said that Greek F-16 fighter jets and a Greek Navy vessel now have a permanent presence in Cyprus, in what appears to mark a shift from his earlier statements that the deployment was temporary.

“There is a permanent presence of F16 fighter aircraft while at the same time there is a Greek Navy vessel permanently in Cyprus, ” he said, with Thessaloniki port as the backdrop to his statements.

Speaking to Defence Redefined in the city, where he attended Wednesday’s celebrations marking the anniversary of October 28, 1940, Palmas said defence cooperation between Cyprus and Greece had moved “from slogans to political action”.

He described cooperation between Athens and Nicosia as excellent at both political and military levels, stressing the close historical and national ties between the two countries.

Palmas also referred to the participation of Cypriot commandos in the Ochi Day military parade, a first, saying their presence carried both symbolic and practical significance, demonstrating the close relationship between the armed forces of the two countries.

The minister highlighted bilateral defence agreements and joint programmes, including cooperation under the European Union’s Safe defence financing scheme.

Turning to Cyprus’ wider defence partnerships, Palmas referred to cooperation with European countries, including France and Israel, which has become an increasingly important supplier of military equipment to the National Guard.

He confirmed that a new contract for the acquisition of an offshore patrol vessel from Israel had been signed on October 26.

The agreement involves Israel Shipyards building the new vessel, with Rafael Advanced Defence Systems supplying its naval systems, while the existing Ioannides patrol vessel will also undergo a systems upgrade.

The deal follows earlier Israeli media reports of a naval procurement agreement valued at approximately €150 million.

Palmas indicated that further Israeli defence equipment programmes are being planned to meet the operational requirements of the National Guard and strengthen the Republic’s deterrent capabilities.

His remarks came as he met Greek Defence Minister Nikos Dendias in Thessaloniki on Wednesday, with the two ministers discussing the latest international security developments and bilateral defence cooperation.

The minister’s latest statements on the Greek military presence are particularly significant given that, Palmas had explicitly ruled out any decision on a permanent deployment of Greek military assets to the island.

In the statements made in June, he said the F-16s and the Greek frigate Elli remained in Cyprus as part of a temporary deployment following heightened regional tensions.

“We have not discussed either a temporary extension or a permanent presence,” he said in June, adding that any longer-term arrangement would depend on a reassessment of security conditions.

The latest Greek frigate publicly identified as deployed to Cyprus is the Nikiforos Fokas (F-466), which replaced the Elli in July following the latter’s almost 100-day deployment. Like its predecessors, the vessel is equipped with Greece’s Kentavros counter-drone system.

The deployment forms part of a continuous Greek naval presence established in March, following the drone strike on the British base at Akrotiri. The frigates Kimon and Psara were initially dispatched, followed by the Elli and subsequently the Nikiforos Fokas.

Palmas and Dendias had reviewed the deployment during talks in Athens, with the Cypriot minister describing Greece’s response as providing a “protective umbrella” for the Republic.

Although Palmas maintained in June that the deployment was temporary, Greek military aircraft and naval vessels continued to operate in and around Cyprus in subsequent months.

In September, Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis described the deployment as a demonstration of Greece’s military capabilities.

In an interview with the Cyprus Mail in June, Palmas defended Cyprus’ expanding network of defence partnerships, insisting that the Republic would not seek anyone’s approval before entering into military agreements.

“The Republic of Cyprus is a recognised state and has every right to conclude agreements, develop relations and forge alliances with any member of the international community it considers appropriate,” he said at the time.

“We will not ask anyone’s permission for the agreements we make, whether they concern the country’s political activity, defence or security. The security of our citizens is non-negotiable.”

The government has also budgeted more than €1.28billion for defence strengthening between 2027 and 2029, with spending expected to rise substantially as procurement programmes move forward.