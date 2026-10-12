This year’s Independence Day military parade sent messages of sovereignty, morale and growing international partnerships, but the military hardware and foreign forces on display should be viewed in the context of the country’s actual capabilities and wider strategy, defence expert Dr Aristos Aristotelous has told the Cyprus Mail.

The October 1 parade was by far one of the most visibly upgraded in recent years, combining the first public display of the Israeli-made Barak MX air defence system with unmanned systems and heavy military equipment as well as a presence of an up-and-coming Cypriot defence industry. Two Greek F-16 Vipers flew over Nicosia, alongside four National Guard H145M helicopters and an Egyptian Air Force C295 transport aircraft.

Foreign participation was also particularly prominent, with military contingents from Egypt and Britain taking part for the first time, while French marines and US marines and sailors from the USS Roosevelt also joined the parade.

For Aristotelous, head of the Cyprus Centre for Strategic Studies, the significance of such a display begins with the circumstances in which Cyprus marks its independence.

“The parade conveys a message of statehood, sovereignty and determination to defend independence. For the Republic of Cyprus, under conditions of continuing occupation, this message takes on particular importance,” he said.

Greek F-16 fighter jets

“The government sought, domestically, to strengthen morale and highlight the work being done in the field of defence. At an international level, it aimed to project Cyprus as a country with expanding partnerships and increased strategic importance.”

But Aristotelous drew a distinction between the political value of foreign participation and what it means in military terms.

“Foreign participation has political and diplomatic value, but does not in itself constitute a guarantee of military assistance,” he said.

“The presence of Greek F-16s carries particular weight because of the special relationship between Greece and Cyprus. Its deterrent value, however, depends on continuity in joint planning, operational readiness and political determination.”

The participation of Britain, meanwhile, could have its own political significance.

“The participation of Britain could be interpreted as an attempt to strengthen bilateral relations with Nicosia and improve the image of the British presence, particularly amid reactions over the activities of the Bases,” Aristotelous said.

“However, this is a possible interpretation and not a documented motive.”

Beyond symbolism, the parade requires considerable preparation; military sources have pointed to the movement of tanks, armoured vehicles and other equipment, the organisation of convoys, coordination between units and the logistical operation required to bring personnel and equipment to Nicosia and return them to their bases and this does have a cost.

Defence ministry spokesman Sofianos Filippedes said the cost of staging the event should be considered alongside its commemorative purpose and the training involved.

“The cost of the parade goes hand in hand with the proper honour that should be paid on the day of the Republic of Cyprus’ independence and, at the same time, is combined with the training of the personnel who appear before the public on the day of the parade,” he told the Cyprus Mail.

“Of course a parade costs money,” he said, adding that it allows the public to enjoy the significance of the day and “at the same time feel a sense of security, which is non-negotiable. There is no cost limit.”

Aristotelous said the preparation does provide experience in precisely some of those areas, while distinguishing it from more demanding operational exercises.

“Preparation for the parade provides limited practice in the movement of equipment, coordination and logistics, but it does not substitute substantive operational training,” he said.

“The parade takes place under controlled conditions and does not assess the response to unexpected situations, enemy fire or the disruption of communications and resupply.”

“The parade can demonstrate discipline and organisation. However, real operational readiness is assessed through demanding exercises and the ability to carry out missions under adverse conditions.”

Exactly how much this year’s parade cost remains unclear.

According to the 2026 state budget €90,000 under the defence ministry’s “Anniversary Events” allocation, but the budget line does not relate exclusively to October 1. It also covers other commemorative events during the year and therefore cannot be treated as the total cost of the parade.

Military sources have separately estimated to the Cyprus Mail that just the fuel associated with the parade is between €200,000 and €300,000. This, however, is not an audited figure.

When asked about the cost of a parade, Aristotelous said there was not enough information to reach a conclusion about whether this year’s expenditure was justified. “The cost of a parade should be assessed in relation to its purpose and overall defence needs,” he said.

“Strengthening morale, improving the relationship between society and the National Guard, as well as conveying political messages, are legitimate objectives. However, expenditure in financial resources, time and personnel must remain within reasonable limits.”

“In the absence of specific financial data, it is not possible to make a documented assessment of this particular case.”

The cost of the flying component was also raised publicly following the parade.

During an interview on state-run CyBC, presenters put the fuel requirement of an F-16 flight at around €12,000 and suggested the fighters’ appearances around the parade could have cost close to €100,000.

Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas acknowledged that operating fighter aircraft was an “expensive sport” and added that “the security of citizens is non-negotiable and has no cost limit”. Palmas also described the parade as having been upgraded both in terms of weapons systems and politically, saying the presence of important foreign countries had sent “political messages”.

For Aristotelous, however, assessing Cyprus’ defence position also means looking beyond the systems that are sufficiently new or impressive to appear in a parade. “The presentation of new systems should not overshadow the needs for maintenance and replacement of existing weaponry,” he said.

“The cost and difficulties of supporting Russian-origin equipment constitute substantial challenges. The waiving of the US arms embargo is positive, but does not automatically ensure access to every desired system, nor rapid and economically feasible replacement.”

Aristotelous rejected the suggestion that strengthening the military capabilities of a country under occupation should itself be regarded as militarism.

“The Republic needs credible military capability for its protection and to support its diplomatic effort,” he said.

But he warned against allowing the spectacle of weapons and international participation to create expectations that the reality cannot support.

“The line is crossed when the display of equipment generates excessive confidence or when international partnerships are presented as automatic guarantees of security.”

Members of the US Armed Forces participate in a military parade marking Cyprus’ Independence Day in Nicosia (Photo: Christos Theodorides)

“The public must be informed about the real capabilities and limitations, so that morale is based on realistic foundations.”

The distinction, he said, is particularly important when assessing what the foreign flags and uniforms seen in Nicosia actually mean.

“Greece plays a special role in the security of Cyprus, but its effective assistance requires planning, readiness and political will,” Aristotelous said.

“For the other countries, participation in the parade does not automatically imply military support in the event of a Turkish attack.”

He also cautioned against allowing Cyprus’ growing defence relationships to become detached from a broader strategy.

“Nicosia is making use of the island’s strategic importance; however, careful consideration is required of the benefits against the dependencies and risks involved,” he said.

“The interests of third countries do not necessarily coincide with the solution of the Cyprus problem, while some may benefit from maintaining the existing situation.”

“The fundamental objective remains to ensure that the partnerships form part of an overall national strategy for the security and future of Cyprus.”

For Aristotelous, that also means maintaining the balance between defence and diplomacy rather than allowing the Cyprus problem to be viewed primarily through military power.

“Shifting the Cyprus problem exclusively onto the military field would favour Turkey, because of the significant asymmetry of power,” he said. “Defence and diplomacy must serve common political objectives.”