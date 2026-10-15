The final phase of the Iris 2026 military exercise took place on Thursday at Kalo Chorio – the first time with drones included – with Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas saying that maintaining a high defence and deterrent capability was a fundamental precondition for the National Guard to fulfil its mission and protect the Republic of Cyprus.

According to the scenario, the National Guard was to intercept an enemy attack and launch an effective counterattack, taking back territory.

The National Guard tested its operational capabilities, backed by Greek F-16 fighter jets and the navy.

Palmas said Cyprus needed to carry out manoeuvres to improve its capabilities, due to the continuing Turkish occupation of part of the island and also the unrest in the broader region.

The scenario provided for enemy forces penetrating part of the defensive location.

The mechanised infantry intercepted the attack, inflicting losses on the enemy and creating conditions for a counterattack, carried out by the armoured forces, with reinforcements from the commandos and air force.

T-80 tanks, armoured combat BMP-3 vehicles, and antitank systems fired missiles and shells, while combat helicopters and fighter jets undertook reconnaissance missions and simulated attacks on enemy targets.

Drones, such as H-10 Poseidon, Goliath and Matrice, were also used for surveillance, reconnaissance, intelligence and targeting.

A demonstration followed with FPV drones hitting targets and systems intercepting enemy drones, which highlighted the connection between gathering intelligence, identifying targets and utilising data to support missions.

Special operation units from the commandos carried out infiltration missions, followed by a demonstration by snipers and a free fall from an AW-139 helicopter.

In the sea, the navy had to deal with an asymmetric threat with the participation of patrol vessels.

Meanwhile, the coastal Exocet MM40 Block 3C carried out a virtual shooting, alongside a presentation of the Barak-MX antiaircraft system.

Iris 2026 was wrapped up with operational actions and the capturing of the objectives.

The defence minister said the manoeuvres offered the opportunity to evaluate the discipline, operational readiness, effectiveness of procedures and coordination between units, by testing procedures in order to bring about improvements.

Palmas said the National Guard is a defender of the country’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, adding that operational capabilities were being improved taking int account the international security environment, which was becoming more complex.

He said Cyprus intended to fully utilise the EU’s SAFE programme, transferring its benefits to the local defence industry.

Palmas said various sectors were being enhanced, including defence diplomacy and cooperation, as well as navy and air force infrastructure, while at the same time bringing about improvements for those comprising the army.

National Guard chief of staff lieutenant general Emmanuel Theodorou said the force was entering a new era based on four main pillars, namely the modernisation of means and infrastructure, the assimilation of modern and innovative practices, the increase of survivability through taking infrastructure and operations underground, and training personnel in a modern and realistic manner.

Theodorou said it was the first time that the manoeuvres included drones and drone countermeasure systems.