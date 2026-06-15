No discussions have taken place regarding the permanent deployment of Greek F-16 fighter jets or a Greek naval vessel in Cyprus, Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas said on Monday, stressing that the current presence of Greek military assets is temporary.

He said Cyprus and Greece continue to assess developments in the region following heightened tensions in the Middle East, but no decision has been made on a longer-term military presence.

“The F-16s remain in Cyprus and the frigate Elli remains in Cypriot territorial waters, but this is a temporary deployment,” he said. “We have not discussed either a temporary extension or a permanent presence. When circumstances are reassessed, we will discuss whether there is a need for a longer stay.”

The F-16s and the frigates Psara and Kimon were dispatched to the island in March after an Iranian made drone fired from Lebanon hit Akrotiri base. The two were later replaced by the Elli. Other vessels from other European nations soon joined them.

Palmas also reiterated the government’s gratitude to Greece and other countries that supported Cyprus during the recent regional crisis, saying they had helped provide a “protective umbrella” for the Republic.

Turning to the recently signed Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) between Cyprus and France, Palmas rejected reports suggesting it paves the way for a permanent French military presence on the island.

He said the agreement reflects the strong relationship between the two countries and is designed to facilitate cooperation in areas such as joint exercises, training programmes, information sharing and other forms of military collaboration.

He explained that the framework allows French forces to remain in Cyprus for limited periods when required for specific operations, including humanitarian or evacuation missions in the wider region.

As an example, he said French forces could use Cyprus as a staging point during efforts to assist French nationals leaving conflict zones in the Middle East.

Palmas stressed that the arrangement bears no resemblance to the longstanding presence of the Greece’s force in Cyprus (Eldyk), which has been stationed on the island for decades.

The minister also referred to Cyprus’ participation in the European Union’s SAFE defence financing programme, saying the government aims both to strengthen the country’s defence capabilities and support the development of the local defence industry.

He added that Cyprus is pursuing partnerships primarily with European countries, particularly France, with an emphasis on cooperation between foreign defence firms and Cypriot defence companies in the development and production of military equipment.