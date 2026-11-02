The 43-year-old Syrian national who confessed to killing 61-year-old Olga Vasilieva had demanded €70,000 from her over a car accident, her son told investigators, as police continue to examine whether money was taken from the victim before her murder.

Vasilieva’s son, who travelled from Russia to Cyprus, gave a statement to Limassol CID on Monday on his mother’s relationship with the suspect, whom she had met at a cafe approximately five months before her death.

He told investigators that his mother had informed him about the relationship and that the 43-year-old was demanding €70,000 as compensation following a traffic accident involving another vehicle.

The son said he had expressed concerns that the man might be exploiting his mother financially. Vasilieva had reportedly offered to return a necklace the man had given her to help him meet his financial demands.

Investigators are also trying to establish whether the suspect obtained money from Vasilieva before or after killing her. Police are looking for a sum she allegedly withdrew before her death, while her vehicle was searched in the presence of her son and evidence was collected for examination.

The investigation has so far produced no indication that the suspect received money from her while she was alive or took any after the killing. Some withdrawals initially examined by police appear to have been made by Vasilieva herself for an unrelated reason.

The financial picture is expected to become clearer once banking confidentiality is lifted and investigators gain access to the relevant records.

The 43-year-old confessed to killing Vasilieva, whose body was discovered in a well in Moniatis. A forensic examination found that she had suffered severe head injuries after being struck repeatedly with a hammer, although the exact number of blows could not be established.

Investigators also believe the suspect poured bleach over her body before placing it in the pit, apparently in an attempt to prevent decomposition odours from drawing attention to it.

Police are now gathering the remaining forensic evidence and witness statements to complete the case file. In consultation with the legal service, they are examining whether the evidence supports a charge of premeditated murder or manslaughter.

The distinction will depend on the circumstances surrounding the killing and whether there is evidence of prior planning, as the suspect’s confession alone does not establish premeditation.

Meanwhile, the 43-year-old was involved in an altercation with another detainee at Limassol police headquarters on Sunday evening. He was taken to hospital as a precaution before being placed in isolation.