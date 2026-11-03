An 11-year-old girl has been admitted to the hospital after allegedly being beaten up by five of her classmates at a Nicosia elementary school.

According to local media reports, the girl’s father said that she had been attacked by her foreign classmates on two separate occasions, with the first incident occurring two weeks ago and allegedly involving three of the girl’s classmates.

The father accused the school of not taking the incident seriously enough, saying that they had categorised it as an “unfortunate incident” and had described the girl’s reaction as excessive.

The second incident occurred on Tuesday, when the girl was allegedly immobilised by five of her classmates who then physically attacked her and only stopped after other students intervened.

The girl was taken to the hospital where it was found that she had blood in her urine, as well as bruises on her body and had suffered a concussion.

She was provided with first aid and discharged shortly afterwards.

The father later filed a complaint with the police.